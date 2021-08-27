The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,251 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $176.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $320.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

