TheStreet Downgrades Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) to D

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PDD. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.07.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $95.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.54 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.95.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.