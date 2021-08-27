TheStreet Lowers Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) to C+

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NICK opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 17.28 and a quick ratio of 17.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.30. Nicholas Financial has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter.

In other Nicholas Financial news, CEO Douglas W. Marohn purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $25,277.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 49,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $571,041.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 230,463 shares of company stock worth $2,592,776. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,177,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after buying an additional 88,257 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nicholas Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the period. 36.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.