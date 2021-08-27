TheStreet Upgrades Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ FLMN opened at $4.28 on Monday. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.38 million, a P/E ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 1.80.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.02%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $158,037,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after buying an additional 479,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 43,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 72,936 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 33,404 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

