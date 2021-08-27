THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Update

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the July 29th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

THKLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of THK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of THKLY opened at $11.52 on Friday. THK has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

