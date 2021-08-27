THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on THKLY. Jefferies Financial Group cut THK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut THK from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

THKLY opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03. THK has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.03.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

