Thore Cash (TCH) Achieves Market Cap of $69,539.62

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $69,539.62 and $108,746.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.98 or 0.00360675 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000516 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

