Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Titan Machinery also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Shares of TITN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.38. The company had a trading volume of 165,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $377.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $338,307.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $3,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,905.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,182 shares of company stock worth $3,881,253. 14.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Machinery stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.52% of Titan Machinery worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.