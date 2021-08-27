Todd M. Cleveland Sells 13,000 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $1,107,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $84.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.36. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,481,000 after buying an additional 111,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,706,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,114,000 after purchasing an additional 104,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,687 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

