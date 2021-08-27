TokenPay Market Cap Achieves $1.52 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded up 2% against the US dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $129,886.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0689 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,973.67 or 1.00123466 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00037807 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008665 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00066537 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009570 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009828 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.