Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives $28.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CURV shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 target price on the stock.

Get Torrid alerts:

Torrid stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.45. 470,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,863. Torrid has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $33.19.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.