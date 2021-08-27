Towngas China (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Raised to “Buy” at DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Towngas China (OTCMKTS:TGASF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $6.10 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TGASF stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.67. Towngas China has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $0.77.

About Towngas China

Towngas China Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products, and Gas Connection. It engages in the provision of piped gas; construction of gas pipelines; operation of city gas pipeline network; operation of gas fuel automobile refilling stations; and sale of gas household appliances.

