Towngas China (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Raised to “Buy” at DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Towngas China (OTCMKTS:TGASF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $6.10 price objective on the stock.
Shares of TGASF stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.67. Towngas China has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $0.77.
About Towngas China
Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Towngas China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towngas China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.