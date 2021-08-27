Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a growth of 1,188.2% from the July 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,624,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trans Global Group stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Trans Global Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Trans Global Group Company Profile

Trans Global Group, Inc seeks to enter the cannabis business through its subsidiary Cannabis Consortium, Inc It plans to manufacture and sell cannabis and related products. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, FL.

