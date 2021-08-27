Transcodium Trading Down 8.5% This Week (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 27th. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $173,642.22 and $166.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00053308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00053278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.42 or 0.00771002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00100756 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium (CRYPTO:TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

