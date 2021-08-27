TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.500 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.83.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

NYSE:THS traded down $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $34.48. 943,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TreeHouse Foods stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1,614.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653,175 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.15% of TreeHouse Foods worth $78,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.