TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.52 Million

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to announce sales of $247.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.59 million and the lowest is $241.50 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $216.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%.

TNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $179,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,993 shares in the company, valued at $19,790,570.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $30,195.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,429.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,509 shares of company stock valued at $12,395,082. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,624 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,538,000 after acquiring an additional 166,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 92.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,681,000 after acquiring an additional 336,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.44. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.62.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriNet Group (TNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.