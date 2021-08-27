TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to announce sales of $247.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.59 million and the lowest is $241.50 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $216.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%.

TNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $179,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,993 shares in the company, valued at $19,790,570.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $30,195.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,429.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,509 shares of company stock valued at $12,395,082. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,624 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,538,000 after acquiring an additional 166,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 92.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,681,000 after acquiring an additional 336,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.44. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.62.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

