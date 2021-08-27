Truepoint Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,794 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,191,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,665,000 after buying an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,731,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,684,000 after buying an additional 469,619 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,305.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after buying an additional 6,231,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,269,000 after buying an additional 662,379 shares in the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

ONEOK stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,540. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.