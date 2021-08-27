Truepoint Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 384,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,208,000 after purchasing an additional 67,901 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 108,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,245,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $271.27. 1,181,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,745. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.16. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

