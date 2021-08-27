Truepoint Inc. Has $7.33 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Truepoint Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.4% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $285.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,472. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $287.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.