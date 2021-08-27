Truepoint Inc. Has $849,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Truepoint Inc. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,886 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after buying an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 17.6% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in Comcast by 11.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 381,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,082,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,347,422. The company has a market cap of $270.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $60.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.