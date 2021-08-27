Truist Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $475.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $463.69.

PANW stock opened at $457.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $459.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.01.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 336,392 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,901,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% in the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $109,790,000 after purchasing an additional 173,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

