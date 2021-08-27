TrumpCoin Price Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0603 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $398,524.00 and $349.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Netko (NETKO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.