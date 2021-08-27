Trustco Bank Corp N Y Cuts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Citigroup by 7.4% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 36,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $146.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.65.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

