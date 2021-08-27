Trustco Bank Corp N Y Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,525 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 2.3% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in NIKE by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,383 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock opened at $166.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.54. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.21 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.