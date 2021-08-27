Trustco Bank Corp N Y Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $60,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,842.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,670.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,866.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

