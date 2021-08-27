TUI (LON:TUI) Given a GBX 170 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

TUI (LON:TUI) has been assigned a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 46.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TUI from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on TUI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. TUI has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 249.17 ($3.26).

Shares of TUI stock opened at GBX 320.10 ($4.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 344.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. TUI has a 12 month low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

