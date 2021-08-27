Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Shares Down 5.2%

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) fell 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.57. 37,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,336,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

