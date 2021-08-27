Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives $118.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

A number of research firms have commented on TWST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

TWST stock opened at $107.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.31. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $214.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The company had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $2,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 379,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,508,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total transaction of $282,737.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,812.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,632 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,906. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $1,774,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $3,723,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 19.4% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $13,236,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

