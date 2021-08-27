Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. Sells 6,214 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John S. Marr, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, August 10th, John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of Tyler Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40.

Shares of TYL opened at $474.63 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.58 and a 12 month high of $498.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 127.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.