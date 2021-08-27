Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Position Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $29,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $477.16. 288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.59 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $474.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.57.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,121,492.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,621 shares of company stock worth $18,804,616 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

