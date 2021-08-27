Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor Sells 64,718 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $644,591.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,050.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. GoPro, Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $13.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GoPro by 23.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,192,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GoPro by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,953,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,219,000 after acquiring an additional 385,940 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GoPro by 171.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,815,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in GoPro by 260.4% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,664,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,696,000 after buying an additional 2,648,100 shares during the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPRO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

