UBS Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €46.00 Price Target

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) received a €46.00 ($54.12) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.71% from the company’s current price.

DWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €42.90 ($50.47) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.74 ($50.28).

Shares of DWS opened at €36.02 ($42.38) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.71. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a fifty-two week high of €41.84 ($49.22). The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion and a PE ratio of 11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

