UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Swisscom stock opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.18. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

