UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CFO Ashim Gupta Sells 26,404 Shares of Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 26,404 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $747,787.50.

On Thursday, June 17th, Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $1,342,920.00.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.16.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,521,290,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $806,729,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $769,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $409,526,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $411,517,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

