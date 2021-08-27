UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) vs. FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Head-To-Head Review

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) and FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares UiPath and FalconStor Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UiPath N/A N/A N/A FalconStor Software 10.06% -32.78% 34.20%

2.1% of UiPath shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.0% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UiPath and FalconStor Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UiPath N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FalconStor Software $14.77 million 1.72 $1.14 million N/A N/A

FalconStor Software has higher revenue and earnings than UiPath.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for UiPath and FalconStor Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UiPath 2 11 8 0 2.29 FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

UiPath presently has a consensus target price of $73.38, indicating a potential upside of 15.62%. Given UiPath’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UiPath is more favorable than FalconStor Software.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows. The company also offers UiPath Robots, which emulates human behavior to execute the processes built in UiPath Studio; and UiPath Orchestrator that tracks and logs robot activity, along with what people do in tandem to maintain strict compliance and governance through dashboards and visualization tools. In addition, it provides maintenance and support for its software, as well as professional services, such as training and implementation services to facilitate the adoption of its platform. UiPath Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc. provides modernize data backup and archival operations across sites and public clouds, delivering increased data security and providing fast recovery from a ransomware attack while driving down costs. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, Africa and Other. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

