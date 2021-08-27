Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $430.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$415.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $399.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $388.68 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $414.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $349.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

