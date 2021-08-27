Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $445.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $376.00 to $445.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
ULTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $399.14.
Ulta Beauty stock opened at $388.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.20. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98.
In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.