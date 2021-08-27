Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $445.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $376.00 to $445.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $399.14.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $388.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.20. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

