Ultra (UOS) Tops One Day Volume of $4.01 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $220.70 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,423.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $614.05 or 0.01294811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.55 or 0.00332224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00171117 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004926 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00016393 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002093 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

