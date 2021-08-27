Umbrella Network (UMB) Hits Market Cap of $3.75 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $820,339.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00064800 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00011039 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

