Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.42.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

UAA stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 27.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 58.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 16,862 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 24.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 33,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 6.3% during the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 135,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

