Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a growth of 2,661.1% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNICY opened at $8.65 on Friday. Unicharm has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

