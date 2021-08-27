Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.68.

Union Pacific stock opened at $220.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.81. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

