United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

NYSE UMC opened at $11.11 on Friday. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Microelectronics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Microelectronics (UMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.