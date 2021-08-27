Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) will report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Unity Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32).

UBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.23. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 698.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 90,734 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

