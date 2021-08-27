Uquid Coin Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Uquid Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.59 or 0.00034388 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $165.94 million and $4.08 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00053262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.82 or 0.00768471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00100228 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.