USDJ Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.84 million and $7.30 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00053659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00128607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00153567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,344.92 or 1.00189082 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $500.73 or 0.01037713 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.08 or 0.06714684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

