Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $36.00

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $34.04. Valneva shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 1,614 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Valneva in a report on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valneva during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,138,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $659,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth about $203,000.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

