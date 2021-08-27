VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF comprises 0.9% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,933,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SMH traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $267.21. 2,605,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015,159. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.60. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.57 and a fifty-two week high of $271.79.

