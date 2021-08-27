Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Up 1,340.4% in August

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, an increase of 1,340.4% from the July 29th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $124,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

