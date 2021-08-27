Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $190.93

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $190.93 and last traded at $190.93, with a volume of 6149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.15.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,721,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,836,000 after buying an additional 64,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

